Cricketers extend greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr

As Muslims around the world celebrated the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid-ul-fitr, national and international cricketers took to social media to convey their heartfelt Eid greetings.

Several national cricketers took to Twitter, Instagram, and other social media platforms to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion of EID.

In his Eid message, Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan’s National T20 team, encouraged people to spend Eid with their families, prioritize their family’s well-being, and show their support for the Pakistan team.

Lahore Qalandars fans have received Eid greetings from Aaqib Javed, David Wesa, Zaman Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Shane Dadswell, Ahsan Bhatti, Jalat Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, and Shawaiz irfan.

Eid greetings from the touring Black caps.

Eid-ul-Fitr greetings have also been extended to the national and Muslim communities by the women’ cricket team.

The celebrations were not just limited to the current national cricketers, as former players also took the opportunity to convey their Eid greetings.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi tweeted: “Eid Mubarak to all my fellow Muslims in Pakistan and across the globe. May Allah light the way for all of us in times of despair”.

Eid-ul-fitr is a time to spread love, kindness, and harmony. The messages from the cricketers were not just about wishing their fans but also a reminder of the importance of togetherness, peace, and unity during these challenging times.