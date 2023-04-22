Earth Day being observed globally

In a bid to create awareness among the masses about the importance of taking care of our planet, Earth Day will be observed on Saturday (April 22) across the globe, including Pakistan.

The day currently raises awareness about renewable energy and global warming.

This year, the theme of the day is “Invest In Our Planet”.

Earth Day is usually celebrated with outdoor performances, where individuals or groups perform acts of service to Earth.

Typical ways of observing the day include planting trees, picking up roadside trash, conducting various programs for recycling, and conservation and using recyclable containers for snacks and lunches.

Senator Gaylord Nelson from Wisconsin in the US created a national celebration of environmental movement in 1960s.

On April 22, 1970, Gaylord organized the first Earth Day with the help of a graduate student at Harvard University.