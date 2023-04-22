Watch Live
Armed Forces wish a happy Eid to fellow Pakistanis

“We owe this festivity in a peaceful environment to all our Martyrs"
Samaa Web Desk Apr 22, 2023
<p>Photo/File</p>

Armed Forces, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir have extended Eid greetings to fellow Pakistanis.

In an official press release, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), congratulated the entire nation on Eid-ul-Fitr.

While congratulating the nation on behalf of the military leadership, the martyrs and veterans have also been saluted.

“We owe this festivity in a peaceful environment to all our Martyrs & Ghazis. Salute to them,” the statement read.

ISPR further added, “May Allah continue his blessings upon Pakistan. Amen”.

