Chasing after personal desires won’t fulfill country’s needs: Khawaja Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Saturday stated that the cause of the economic crisis is linked to the political instability, leading to an ‘uncertain and unstable situation’ in the country.

While addressing to media in Sialkot, the federal minister stated: “If we want to move forward, it is essential to have political stability”.

“That stability and continuity can be achieved by following the constitution and law,” he emphasized.

Asif said, “Chasing after personal desires will not lead to the fulfillment of the country’s aspirations,” adding that, “All segments of society should prioritize the national agenda over their personal interests”.

“Apex court holds the utmost authority as an institution of justice,” he said referring to Supreme court’s decision to “pre-emptively” stopping the enforcement of Practice and procedure 2023, bill.

The bill sought to clip the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan to initiate suo motu proceedings or form benches.

Supreme Court ruled that whether the bill received the president’s assent or it was deemed to have been given, “the act that comes into being shall not have, take or be given any effect (and) not be acted upon in any manner”.

“When the nation is presented with a decision that results in a three-two or four-three split, the majority decision takes precedence, whether it is made by the judiciary or the parliament,” he added.