President, PM urge people to take care of the needy on Eid

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while extending Eid greetings to the nation and the entire Islamic World, have urged the people to take care of the needy and destitute on this auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

President Alvi, in his message, emphasized on forgiving the people to seek pleasure of the Allah Almighty.

He appealed the people to set aside their differences and become united to ensure political and economic stability in the country.

The President also prayed for the peace and stability of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his separate message, said Eid-ul-Fitr provides an opportunity for the practical expression of the spirit of patience, contentment and consideration for others.

He urged the people to share their joy of Eid with all those who are oppressed by hardships.

The Prime Minister said the coalition government is making continuous efforts to lessen economic difficulties of the people.

He also requested the people to remember the flood victims on the occasion of Eid by helping them generously.

Shehbaz Sharif also acknowledged the sacrifices of martyrs, who laid down their lives in fighting terrorism and offered heartfelt condolences to their families.

The premier expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and Kashmir in their struggle for freedom.