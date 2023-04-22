Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal, fervor

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated with religious zeal and fervor across the country today (April 22) with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide. The festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims observe a month-long fast from dawn to dusk.

The day began with Muslims waking up early and offering special prayers at mosques and open spaces. People dressed in traditional clothes, exchanged greetings and hugged each other, spreading love and harmony.

Eid congregations were being held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all major cities and towns.

The Ulema in their sermons are highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In the Federal capital, the main Eid congregation was held at the Faisal Mosque where top government officials and envoys of Muslim countries offered Eid prayers.

Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

President Arif Alvi offered his Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

The President especially prayed for the salvation of the people of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian suppression and atrocities.

In most of the countries, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated as a national holiday, allowing Muslims to participate in the festivities without any hindrances.