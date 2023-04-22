Nation celebrates Eid ul Fitr with religious zeal today

Eidul Fitr will be celebrated across the country today (Saturday) with religious zeal and fervour.

The day will begin with Eid congregations, held in every small and large city of the country amid tight security arrangements.

Large Eid congregations will be held at open places, mosques, and Eidgahs in all major cities and towns. The Ulema will emphasise the importance and meaning of Eidul Fitr in their sermons.

The main Eid congregation will be held at Gulshan-e-Jinnah while other large congregations of Eid prayers will be held at Eidgah Nazimabad, Nishtar Park, T-Ground, and Daar-ul-Uloom Karachi.

In Islamabad, the largest congregation will be held at Faisal Mosque, where top government officials will offer Eid prayers.

Following the Eid prayers, Muslims will spend their time feasting with family and friends and feeding those who are less fortunate. Sweets and other special dishes will also be prepared, and people will exchange gifts on the occasion.

Meanwhile, foolproof security arrangements will be in place on the occasion. Policemen will be stationed outside Eidgahs, parks, recreational points, markets, and sensitive public and private buildings.

Felicitation

In separate messages, President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, and other political leaders greeted the nation on the happy occasion of Eid.

PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated the people of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.

In a message on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, he prayed that the blessed moment may bring for every Muslim immense happiness and joy of life.

He said the fasting month of Ramazan and worship of Allah evoked feelings of patience, contentment, and empathy and Eidul Fitr was also an occasion to practically demonstrate these qualities.

He advised people to take care of the needy, poor, destitute, and orphans around them.

President Arif Alvi

In his message to the nation on Eidul Fitr, President Dr Arif Alvi has appealed to the countrymen to not allow their sectarian, religious, and political differences to become a source of strife and hatred.

He said in order to get out of the current situation facing the country, the people needed to adopt the practice of forgiving and follow the teachings of Allah and the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Dr Alvi, who congratulated the entire Pakistani nation and Islamic world on Eidul Fitr, said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) also exhorted us to show mercy and forgive others to seek the mercy and forgiveness of Allah Almighty.

He also urged the countrymen to play their part in moving the country toward political and economic stability. He said while Ramazan creates piety in us, it also makes us realise the sufferings, hunger, and distress of others.

“This realisation can be the basis for eradicating poverty and injustice from any society. We should make a pledge on this occasion of Eid that we will carry these qualities of piety, and realisation with us throughout the year and play our role in making society prosperous,” the president remarked.

FM Bilawal Bhutto

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended the heartiest felicitations to his fellow Pakistanis at home and abroad on the joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr.

In a message on the social media platform Twitter, he said, “Heartiest felicitations on the joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr to my fellow Pakistanis at home & abroad. This is also a time to remember the less fortunate amongst us still suffering from the recent floods, & Kashmiri brothers & sisters under brutal oppression. Eid Mubarak.”

Punjab CM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi also felicitated Muslims on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message, the CM emphasised the importance of sharing happiness with the less privileged strata of society, which is the true essence of Eid. He also highlighted that Islam advocates the participation of the impecunious strata in festivities, reflecting the religion’s core values of compassion and inclusion.

Moreover, the CM paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country and urged people to remember their families on this special day. He also emphasized the importance of fostering tolerance and brotherhood in society and urged people to set aside their differences in the spirit of Eidul Fitr.

AJK President, PM Felicitates

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Ch. Anwar-ul-Haq has felicitated the nation on Eidul Fitr being celebrated in Pakistan, AJK, and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) State on Saturday.

They lauded the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people for the achievement of their just cause the right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

In his separate messages in connection with the auspicious occasion of Eid, the AJK president said: “On the day of Eid, we cannot forget those who, for the sake of freedom are facing Indian aggression, atrocities, and brutalities since 1947 in general and 1989 particular.” “I pray to Allah Almighty to bless the Kashmiri people with success at every front and they celebrate the next festival in a free atmosphere. The whole Pakistani and Kashmiri nation salutes their spirit,” he added.

The prime minister felicitated the Islamic world and the Kashmiri and Pakistani nations in particular on the happy occasion of Eidul Fitr. “These are the blessings of Allah Almighty, Who provided us with an opportunity to benefit from the bounties and advantages of Ramzan. May Allah accept our reverences during the holy month, bless us with His benevolence and forgiveness, and save us from the blaze of hell,” he added.

Balochistan CM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo congratulated Muslim Ummah and the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said that after Ramazan, Eid-ul-Fitr is a reward from Allah Almighty for His pious and righteous servants who purify themselves throughout the month, fast for the pleasure and pleasure of Allah Almighty, and make special arrangements for worship.

In his congratulatory message, the Chief Minister said that the day of Eid-ul-Fitr brings a message of happiness to all Muslims, and on this day, Allah is pleased with His pious and worshipful servants and accepts all their prayers.

He said that today’s day demands that we would be included in our happiness those people who could not afford to celebrate this day.