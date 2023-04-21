Cricket fraternity celebrates Eid all over the world

Cricketers from different countries of the world celebrated today on Friday whereas Pakistani players wished everyone “Eid Mubarak” as Pakistan and India will celebrate Eid on Saturday.

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah wished everyone “Eid Mubarak” in a video posted by PCB.

Australian TV presenter Erin Holland posted a picture from Baadshahi Mosque Lahore and wished Happy Eid to those who celebrated Eid on Friday.

Australian batter Usman Khawaja celebrated Eid with his wife Rachel and two daughters in Australia.

Afghanistan cricket team’s former captain Asghar Afghan tweeted the picture after Eid prayers and wished everyone a Happy Eid.

PCB also tweeted a video in which New Zealand cricketers, including the skipper Tom Latham and James Neesham, wished everyone a Happy Eid.

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi also released videos of their players in which they were wishing everyone a Happy Eid.