Twitter Blue policy strips celebrities of verified status

Elon Musk’s Twitter announced that it had removed all blue verification checkmarks from accounts run by notable individuals and organizations.

The move was part of the company’s strategy to encourage more people to subscribe to its new service, Twitter Blue. Previously, Twitter had announced that blue checkmarks would only be available to accounts that paid the monthly $8 subscription fee.

The blue tick had been used to differentiate legitimate accounts of celebrities and other public figures from fake and fan-made accounts. However, since Musk took over, the platform has experienced chaos with unverified individuals signing up for Twitter Blue and impersonating well-known personalities and organizations. Although policies were put in place to address the issue, the decision to remove the verified badge has done little to placate celebrities.

As a result of the move, many notable individuals lost their blue ticks, including Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rahul Gandhi. Twitter active celebrities, such as M S Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Chetan Bhagat, Rajnikanth, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayantara, Chiranjeevi, and Kamal Hassan, also lost their blue ticks because they did not subscribe to Twitter Blue.

Some prominent individuals, such as Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati, Hareem Farooq, Jemima Goldsmith, Waseem Badami, and Bilal Lashari, retained their blue ticks due to their subscription to Twitter Blue. However, even international figures such as the Pope, Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce, Ricky Gervais, Prince William, and Princess Kate lost their blue ticks.

Author Stephen King, who had been critical of the verification payment, insisted that “it’s a matter of principle.” Interestingly, Musk personally paid for the blue ticks of three celebrities: William Shatner, Stephen King, and LeBron James.

According to independent researcher Travis Brown, only about 4.4% of Twitter’s legacy verified accounts had subscribed to Twitter Blue so far. As the policy continues to roll out, it is likely that the verified status for many will change, depending on their decision to subscribe to Twitter Blue.