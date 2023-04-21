Bollywood producer Madhu Mantena to wed renowned yoga expert Ira Trivedi

In a surprising turn of events, Bollywood producer Madhu Mantena has announced that he will be tying the knot with renowned yoga expert Ira Trivedi. The couple has been in a relationship for some time now, and it seems that they have decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Madhu Mantena, known for producing hit films such as “Ghajini” and “Queen,” has been in the news recently for his involvement in the #MeToo movement. However, it seems that he has now found love in the form of Ira Trivedi, who is a well-known author and yoga practitioner.

The couple’s wedding is set to take place in a private ceremony in the coming months, and sources close to them have revealed that they are extremely excited about starting this new chapter in their lives.

Speaking about his relationship with Ira Trivedi, Madhu Mantena said, “Ira is an incredible person, and I feel incredibly lucky to have her in my life. We share a deep connection, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Ira Trivedi is also excited about the upcoming wedding and has said that she is looking forward to starting this new journey with Madhu Mantena. She added, “Madhu is an amazing partner, and I feel blessed to have him in my life. We share a passion for yoga and a deep love for each other, and I can’t wait to begin this new chapter in our lives.”

The news of Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s upcoming wedding has taken many by surprise, and fans of the couple are eagerly awaiting more details about their big day. It seems that this Bollywood producer and yoga expert are set to have a happy and fulfilling life together, and we wish them all the best for their future.