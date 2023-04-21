‘Madaari:’ A thrilling examination of Pakistan’s justice system and revenge

The Pakistani film industry is all set to release its highly anticipated crime thriller Madaari on Eidul Azha this year. The movie, written and directed by Seraj Us Salikin, delves deep into Karachi’s complex justice system amidst political turmoil, exploring the theme of revenge and its impact on common people. It also aims to showcase new talents transitioning from theatre to the big screen, introducing a new wave of cinema to a wider audience.

The official trailer of Madaari, which premiered on Enigma Motion Pictures’ YouTube channel, has already made waves. The trailer’s ominous tone sets the stage for what viewers can expect from the movie, with a dramatic opening scene of a man telling the young protagonist about his father’s involvement in politics. As the story unfolds, the viewer is taken through local elections and political parties’ conflicts, all against a dark and gritty tone, highlighted by the use of black and red colours, guns, violence, and blood.

The movie’s synopsis follows the story of Haris, portrayed by Ibad Alam Sher, who has had a tough life since his father’s murder over a political rift. Haris stumbles upon an opportunity to seek revenge on his father’s killer, and the film explores whether he chooses to do so or move on to create a better life. Madaari also features other young and talented performers such as Hammad Siddiq, Ahmer Hussain, and Paras Masroor, who have previously appeared in Na Maloom Afraad and Mah e Mir.

Seraj Us Salikin produced the film under Enigma Motion Pictures, with Ammar Alee Danish producing under Naked Eye Films and Ali Rizvi, who also co-wrote the screenplay, producing under Contentino Films. The film is distributed across Pakistan by Nabeel Ur Rehman Lutfi under the banner of Vantage Productions.

Madaari promises to be a significant addition to Pakistan’s film industry, with its engaging storyline and talented cast. With the film set to release on Eidul Azha, movie enthusiasts can expect a riveting cinematic experience.