Aaliya Siddiqui opens up about divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, pledges amicable resolution

Aaliya Siddiqui, the wife of acclaimed Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has spoken out about her decision to divorce her husband. In a recent interview, Aaliya expressed her intention to part ways with Nawazuddin amicably and put an end to their 10-year marriage.

Aaliya cited “serious issues” as the reason behind her decision to seek a divorce, but she clarified that there was no ill-will or animosity between the couple. She added that she and Nawazuddin were currently in the process of resolving their issues and were determined to find an amicable solution.

The couple has been in the headlines since Aaliya filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. The news had come as a surprise to many, given that the couple had been married for a decade and had two children together.

In her recent interview, Aaliya also spoke about the challenges she faced in her marriage and how she had been subjected to mental and physical abuse. She revealed that she had been contemplating divorce for a long time but had been hesitant to take the step.

The news of Aaliya and Nawazuddin’s divorce had triggered speculation and rumors in the media, with many speculating about the reasons behind the split. However, Aaliya’s recent interview has put an end to the speculation and clarified that the couple was trying to resolve their differences amicably.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema, known for his critically acclaimed performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, and Manto. Aaliya, on the other hand, is a writer and producer, who has worked on several films and web series.

The couple’s decision to end their marriage has saddened their fans, who had always admired them for their quiet and private relationship. However, Aaliya’s statement has brought some clarity to the situation and has given hope that the couple can find a way to move forward amicably.