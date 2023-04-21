Sanjay Leela Bhansali signs with leading international agency, sparks rumors of Hollywood debut

Renowned Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly eyeing the international market and has signed with a leading international agency, United Talent Agency (UTA), for representation. This move has sparked rumors that Bhansali is looking to expand his horizons and make a foray into Hollywood.

According to reports, the UTA, which represents some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, and Benedict Cumberbatch, will represent Bhansali’s production house in all matters related to film, television, and digital content.

This is not the first time that Bhansali has been associated with international agencies. He had earlier signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME), a talent agency based in Beverly Hills, California, which represents A-listers like Dwayne Johnson, Emma Stone, and Matt Damon.

Bhansali is known for his grand and opulent productions that showcase Indian culture and tradition on a global platform. Some of his most successful films include Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, which have not only won critical acclaim but have also been commercial successes.

Sources close to the filmmaker suggest that Bhansali has been exploring international collaborations for a while and is keen to bring his unique vision to a global audience. The partnership with UTA is seen as a significant step in that direction.

Industry experts believe that Bhansali’s signature style, which is a fusion of traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary storytelling, could be a game-changer for Indian cinema in the international market.

The news of Bhansali’s association with UTA has created a buzz in the industry, and fans are eagerly waiting for more updates on his international projects. With his creative vision and the backing of an international agency, Bhansali is poised to make a mark in Hollywood and put Indian cinema on the global map like never before.