Ramiz Raja calls Mickey Arthur’s return as crazy as clown in circus

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) former Chairman Ramiz Raja was not happy with the appointment of Mickey Arthur as the Director of Pakistan team, as he called it as crazy as the clown in a village circus.

Ramiz Raja was talking to an Indian cricket website as he said that the loyalty of Mickey Arthur is with Derbyshire county and he would not spend much time with Pakistan team.

When Ramiz Raja had taken over as the chairman in the past, he had removed Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis as the coaches who were appointed by Ehsan Mani, the chairman before him.

Ehsan Mani administration had also interviewed Mickey Arthur for his reappointment, as he remained coach from 2016 to 2019.

“A PCB chairman who doesn’t understand cricket, probably was not even good enough to make it to the XI in a club game, heads a cabal of political, petty minded club runners for a management committee to run Pakistan cricket affairs, who are on a Rs 12 lakhs a month salary,” he was quoted as saying.

Mickey Arthur had helped Pakistan win the Champions Trophy in 2017 and also helped Pakistan become the No.1 team in Tests and T20 rankings.

Najam Sethi had said that he preferred Mickey Arthur and foreign coaches because they are more educated and do not have the culture to select players on the basis of reference.