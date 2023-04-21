Senior PTI leaders denied tickets for Punjab elections: Shahbaz Gill

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Friday that the senior party leaders including him and Fawad Chaudhry and Hammad Azhar were not issued party tickets for elections in Punjab.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill took to Twitter to announce that he, along with Fawad Chaudhary, Hamad Azhar, and other senior members, had submitted the papers for the Provincial Assembly.

He said that party chairman Imran Khan has made the decision to not grant tickets to him and other senior party leader, adding that he wholeheartedly accepts former prime minister’s decision.

The PTI leader stated that his support for Mr Khan was not based on seeking a position or ticket, but rather on ideological grounds.