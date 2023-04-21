Kangana Ranaut’s action-packed thriller “Dhaakad” to premiere on ‘&pictures’

Get ready to witness the unstoppable thrill, action, and suspense as Kangana Ranaut takes on the role of Agent Agni, a female warrior, in the action thriller Dhaakad. &pictures is all set to premiere the movie on April 22, 2023, at 10 pm. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad promises to be a heart-stopping ride with its high-octane action sequences and a thrilling plotline.

The story revolves around Agni, a master fighter who confronts her inner demons while battling the deadly coal mafia played by Arjun Rampal. With the world on the brink of chaos, Agni must use her physical prowess and fighting skills to take down the mafia and save the world. The movie is shot by Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata and promises to deliver a pulse-pounding climax that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

Kangana Ranaut delivers an outstanding performance as Agent Agni, performing some high-octane action sequences with ease. Arjun Rampal is equally menacing as the antagonist, while Divya Dutta, who plays Rampal’s partner and a brothel owner, also gives a commendable performance.

Kangana Ranaut, speaking about the film, said, “Dhaakad is an attempt to show that even female actors can do some high-octane action stunts. Apart from getting into the mindset of the character, I had to undergo a major physical transformation as well.” She added that the film has been stylized to look and feel like an international film, and she is thrilled that it will be reaching a wider audience with the channel premiere on &Pictures.