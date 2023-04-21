Alec Baldwin’s Manslaughter charge in rust shooting case to be dismissed

After a nearly six-month-long investigation into the fatal Rust shooting incident on the New Mexico set of the film, the manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin is set to be dismissed. The incident left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured.

According to sources, lawyers for Alec Baldwin and the Santa Fe district attorney’s office agreed to dismiss the charge of involuntary manslaughter against Baldwin. The dismissal of the charge will not prevent the district attorney from bringing charges in the future if new evidence emerges.

The agreement was reached during a recent pretrial conference, and the dismissal of the charge is expected to be formally filed in the coming days. Baldwin had previously denied any wrongdoing in the case, and his lawyers had argued that the actor could not have foreseen that the weapon he was handed was loaded.

The Rust shooting incident occurred on October 21, 2021, when Baldwin discharged a firearm during a rehearsal for a scene, which led to the fatal shooting of Hutchins and Souza’s injury. Baldwin was the producer and star of the western drama, and the shooting led to a national debate on the use of firearms on sets.

The tragedy prompted film and television industry professionals to re-examine the protocols around the use of firearms on sets, and calls for stricter regulations and safety measures were made. The incident also led to the creation of the Halyna Hutchins Safety Act, which was introduced in Congress in November 2021 to establish federal guidelines for the use of firearms on sets.

The Rust shooting case is not yet closed, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. While the manslaughter charge against Baldwin is set to be dismissed, the incident has had far-reaching consequences for the entertainment industry and the safety protocols that are in place on sets.