Juno Temple to star alongside Tom Hardy in Venom 3

Juno Temple has officially joined the cast of Venom 3, where she will star alongside Tom Hardy in the lead role. The actress, known for her performances in critically acclaimed movies such as Atonement, Little Birds and The Dark Knight Rises, will play a pivotal role in the upcoming Marvel superhero movie.

The plot of Venom 3 is still under wraps, but fans are already speculating that the film will follow the storyline of the Venom: Lethal Protector comic book series, which features Venom fighting against a group of mercenaries who are after his symbiote powers.

This will be the third installment in the Venom franchise, following the success of the first two movies which grossed over $1.5 billion worldwide. Tom Hardy will reprise his role as Eddie Brock/Venom, while Andy Serkis will return to direct the movie.

In a statement, Serkis expressed his excitement about working with Temple. “Juno is an incredibly talented actress and we’re thrilled to have her on board for Venom 3,” he said. “She brings a unique energy and intensity to every role she plays, and we can’t wait to see what she brings to this film.”

Temple also shared her enthusiasm about joining the cast, stating, “I’m so excited to be a part of the Venom franchise and to work alongside Tom and Andy. The first two films were incredible, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve with this new chapter.”

Production on Venom 3 is expected to begin later this year, with a release date set for 2023. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Hardy’s anti-hero character, and with Temple’s addition to the cast, the hype for the movie is only expected to grow.