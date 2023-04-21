Yo Yo Honey Singh denies assault, kidnapping allegations, threatens legal action

Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has denied all allegations of assault and kidnapping levelled against him by an event company owner, and has threatened to take legal action. Singh took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to address the matter, stating that the accusations are “fake and baseless”, and that his legal team is working to file a defamation case against the person who blamed him.

The allegations were made by event organiser Vivek Raman, who filed a written complaint with the Mumbai Police, claiming that the rapper and his associates had held him hostage and assaulted him at a hotel in Mumbai. The incident allegedly occurred after an event was cancelled due to payment errors.

In his statement, Singh clarified that there was no connection or agreement between his company and the complainant, and that the allegations are an attempt to tarnish his image. He further explained that he was engaged for the Mumbai show through a reputed company named Tribevibe, which is a sister concern of Bookmyshow, and that he performed for the time that permission was granted.

Singh concluded his statement by stating that his legal team is working to file a defamation case against those responsible for the false allegations. He also added a one-liner in his caption, telling his followers to “keep rocking” and not to worry about the allegations.

The Mumbai Police are currently investigating the matter based on the written complaint filed by Raman. The complainant had demanded that a case be registered against Singh and his associates and that they be arrested.

According to the police complaint lodged on April 19, Raman had organised a programme for the singer at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai on April 15. Due to errors in the money transaction, the event had to be cancelled. The complainant alleged that the cancellation of the event miffed Singh and his associates, who later abducted him, held him hostage at a hotel in Mumbai and assaulted him.