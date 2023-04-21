Dispute erupts over PTI ticket distribution

A video has emerged showing candidates from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accusing each other over ticket allocations for PP-78 and PP-99 in Zaman Park, Lahore, ahead of the interviews for party tickets.

The candidates have levied accusations against each other in the video.

A dispute erupted between General Secretary Youth Sargodha Arslan Manj and Aamir Cheema over the distribution of party tickets by party chairman Imran Khan to Faisal Cheema and Faisal Ghaman.

In a fiery exchange, Arslan Manj accused the PTI government and MNA of supporting the “occupation mafia”, to which former MNA Aamir Cheema openly admitted, “Yes, I am a big occupation mafia. Go tell Imran Khan that I am a big occupation mafia.”