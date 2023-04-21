Government contacts PTI for dialogue on elections

Government contacted Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf’s former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, after Supreme Court gave some time to government to have dialogue with PTI.

Samaa TV learnt from their sources that government nominated the experienced ministers Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafiq for the dialogue.

The ministers told Asad Qaiser that they wanted to talk so that they can decide the date and reach consensus.

On the other hand, it was also reported that Asad Qaiser told PTI’s senior member Asad Umar about the contact of government.

Asad Umar, reportedly, called it a good progress and said that government should tell supreme court about these talks during the proceedings.