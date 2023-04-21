Ali Noor denies allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Maha Ali Kazmi

Renowned Pakistani musician Ali Noor has responded to allegations of inappropriate behavior that were leveled against him by fellow musician Maha Ali Kazmi. In a social media post, Kazmi accused Noor of making unwelcome advances towards her, which she described as “unprofessional and uncomfortable.”

Noor, who is best known as the frontman of the popular band Noori, has denied the allegations and said that he is “deeply disturbed and saddened” by them. In a statement, he said that he has always conducted himself professionally and with respect towards his colleagues.

“I am deeply disturbed and saddened by the allegations made against me by Maha Ali Kazmi. I categorically deny the allegations and refute them in their entirety. I have always conducted myself professionally and with respect towards my colleagues, and these allegations are completely baseless,” Noor said.

He also urged people to wait for the outcome of any investigations before passing judgment. “I have faith in the due process of law and I urge everyone to wait for the outcome of any investigations before drawing conclusions or passing judgment,” he said.

Kazmi’s allegations came amidst a wave of #MeToo allegations in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Several prominent figures, including singer Ali Zafar and actor-singer Meesha Shafi, have been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct in recent years.

Kazmi, who is known for her work as a singer and songwriter, has not yet responded to Noor’s statement. It remains to be seen whether any further action will be taken in the wake of the allegations.