Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 2 PM | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2 PM | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2023 Apr 21, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2 PM | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2023 Recommended Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill curbing CJP’s powers becomes law With one day to go, Eid fever grips the nation 85th death anniversary of ‘Poet of East’ Allama Iqbal being observed today Related Stories I reply with “Labbayk”; Mufti Qavi says he ‘never breaks woman’s heart’ Bohra food street: A culinary paradise during Ramadan Mild irritation to vision loss; how dust and pollution harm your eyes? Most Popular Eid ul Fitr 2023 breaks tradition of two Eids in Pakistan Friday will be the first day of Eidul Fitr Pakistani Rupee thrashes US Dollar in interbank amid IMF hopes