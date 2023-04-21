Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill curbing CJP’s powers becomes law

The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 – curtailing CJP’s suo motu powers – has become a law on Friday after being passed by the National Assembly (NA), fulfilling all the necessary requirements and regulations.

The National Assembly of Pakistan shared the bill’s copy on its official Twitter handle.

“Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023 of the Majlis-i-Shoora (Parliament) is deemed to have been assented by the President […] under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. It is hereby published for general information,” the tweet read.

The NA spokesman, in a statement, said the secretary of the National Assembly had issued a Gazette notification to Printing Corporation in that regard.

He said, “After completing all stages of approval, the National Assembly Secretariat has officially issued the notification. The Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill is now enforced as law.”

The bill had been approved and notified for the gazette, the spokesman added.

President Alvi returned the bill, seeking to curtail the chief justice of Pakistan’s suo motu powers, without his signature for reconsideration

Citing issue of ‘legislative competence and validity’, the president sent the bill back to parliament as soon as the bill was passed by both houses.

It is pertinent to note that the bill, which pertains to judicial reforms, was passed with overwhelming support from both the opposition and government members in the National Assembly, with only a few independent members opposing it, calling it a threat to the judiciary.

According to the law, a panel of three judges, consisting of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and the two most senior judges of the Supreme Court, will determine whether to initiate a suo motu action on a matter.

Previously, this duty was solely vested in the CJP.

The law further specifies that a committee consisting of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the two senior-most judges will form a bench to hear and settle every case, matter, or appeal brought before the apex court.

The law also incorporates the provision for lodging an appeal within 30 days of the verdict in a suo motu case, and mandates that any case involving the interpretation of the constitution must be heard by a bench comprising at least five judges.