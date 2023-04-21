Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: PM felicitates overseas Pakistanis, Muslims around world

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday extended greetings to the overseas Pakistanis and other Muslims across the world celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr.

On his official twitter handle, the premier wished them all a “very happy and blessed” Eid.

“May Allah Kareem accept our worship and forgive our sins,” he added.

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in the Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Turkiye, Afghanistan, Yemen, Sudan, Jordan and Egypt as well as Muslims in United Sates, England and Europe.