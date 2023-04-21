85th death anniversary of ‘Poet of East’ Allama Iqbal being observed today

Today marks the 85th death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, a prominent philosopher, poet, and politician who is widely regarded as the spiritual father of Pakistan.

Allama Iqbal – great philosopher, thinker and visionary poet – gained recognition as a poet with his collection of poems in Persian, which addressed themes of Islamic spirituality and philosophy.

Born in Sialkot, in 1877, Iqbal’s legacy as a thinker and leader continues to inspire millions of people around the world, particularly in Pakistan.

Iqbal delivered his famous Allahabad Address in 1930, in which he first proposed the idea of a separate Muslim state in India.

During his last days, the national poet suffered from a throat disease and passed away on April 21, 1938, at the age of 60.

In Lahore, where Iqbal spent a significant portion of his life, people are visiting his tomb to offer prayers and lay flowers.

Special prayers are also being held at mosques and shrines across the city, with people remembering Iqbal’s role in shaping the identity of the Pakistani nation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on his official twitter handle said the great Philosopher of the East Allama Iqbal gave a separate intellectual direction to the Muslim Ummah through his unique philosophy and Urdu and Persion Poetry.

He said the entire nation pays homage to him.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that the Muslim Ummah can cope with the present day challenges by acting upon the teachings of Allama Iqbal.