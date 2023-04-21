Nawaz Sharif, Maryam hold meeting with Saudi crown prince

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday.

Sources said PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz was also present in the meeting when important matters were discussed.

During the meeting, important matters were discussed, including current issues being faced by Pakistan.

Reports citing sources said the meeting between the former prime minister and the crown prince was held in a ‘positive’ atmosphere.

The former prime minister and PML-N’s chief organiser are currently in Saudi Arabia as they had performed Umrah. The Sharif family reached the Kingdom on April 11.

The three-time premier might meet the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz in Jeddah, sources added.

Earlier, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had invited the three-time premier Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to perform Umrah as royal guests during Ramadan.