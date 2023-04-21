Jumma-tul-Wida, last Friday of Ramadan, being observed

Jumma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, is being observed today (April 21) across the country with religious reverence.

Juma’ah means gathering and wida means farewell, so this literally means “Gathering of farewell”. This day is marked to commemorate the farewell to the month of fasting.

Millions of people will offer Friday prayers at mosques across the country.

Special prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and unity of Muslims the world over.

The religious leaders and Imams will highlight importance of the month of fasting and the Jumma-tul-Wida.

In the federal capital, the biggest gathering of Juma-tul-Wida will be held at Faisal Mosque.

The last Friday holds great significance for Muslims around the world as it marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a time of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

Jumma-tul-Wida is believed to be the last opportunity for Muslims to seek blessings and forgiveness from Allah before the end of Ramadan.

Muslims all around the world gather in mosques to offer Friday prayers and seek divine blessings for themselves, their families, and the entire Muslim Ummah.