With one day to go, Eid fever grips the nation

Eid excitement reaches fever pitch as celebration day draws near; with just one day to go, the entire nation is gripped with excitement and anticipation.

The streets are abuzz with activity as people hustle and bustle to make the necessary arrangements to celebrate this joyous occasion.

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the festival of breaking the fast, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is a time for families and friends to come together and celebrate the end of a month-long period of fasting and spiritual reflection.

The spirit of the occasion is as high as ever, with people determined to make the most of the occasion.

Preparations for Eid have been underway for weeks, with people flocking to markets and shops to buy new clothes, accessories, and gifts for their loved ones.

The excitement and anticipation for Eid can be felt across the nation, with people from all walks of life coming together to celebrate this joyous occasion.

High fares fail to dampen Eid spirit

Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the most significant events in the Islamic calendar, is a time to put aside differences and come together in celebration of our shared culture and traditions. And people often travel to their native hometowns to celebrate this special occasion with their family and loved ones.

However, this year, the high rents of buses have become a major obstacle for those wanting to make the journey.

Many are still struggling to find affordable transportation due to the exorbitant rents. Despite the high costs, people are determined to make the journey back home to celebrate this auspicious occasion with their families, even if it means facing financial strain.

While the high rents may pose a challenge, the joy of reuniting with loved ones during Eid makes it all worthwhile.

Traditional dishes

In addition to this, people are busy preparing delicious food and sweet dishes to serve on the day of Eid. Traditional Pakistani dishes like biryani, kebabs, and sheer khurma are being cooked in homes and restaurants alike, filling the air with tantalizing aromas.

No crisp and new currency notes, this year

The traditional practice of giving Eidi to children, which should be in full swing, is under the counter service of new bank notes.

However, this year citizens are facing difficulties acquiring new notes due to state bank’s refusal of issuing new notes.

The tradition of giving new, shiny currency notes on Eidul Fitr is a long-standing practice in Pakistan.

As a result, new notes are being sold in black market, causing citizens to pay extra to maintain their tradition.Buyers report that they are being charged an extra four to five hundred rupees for a bundle, even though the state bank is not distributing them.

The situation has caused frustration among citizens who are struggling to acquire new notes for Eid-ul-fitr.

In the midst of all this, the true essence of Eid remains alive - the spirit of love, unity, and generosity that brings people together, regardless of their differences. As one day still remains in Eid, people are eagerly looking forward to the day of celebration, with full zeal and zest.