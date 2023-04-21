Nine killed, four injured in two separate road accidents

Nine people were killed while four others sustained injuries in two different road accidents in districts Kot Addu and Khushab on Friday.

In one of the incidents, a speeding truck rammed into a car on Sargodha Road in Khushab, killing four on the spot. The victims belonged to Sahiwal.

As a result of a terrible collision between a truck and a car on Sargodha Road in Khushab, four people were killed and two were seriously injured. The accident occurred due to speeding.

The truck driver managed to escape from the scene.

Police, however, shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In another incident, which took place in Kot Addu, a high-speed bus collided with a motorcycle loader rickshaw, causing the deaths of five people, all belonging to the same family, and leaving two others in critical condition.

The accident occurred when the bus driver lost control and collided with the rickshaw on Kot Udu Mianwali Road due to his negligence.

According to witnesses, the bus was travelling at a high speed, and the driver failed to apply the brakes in time to avoid the collision.

The impact was so severe that two people on the rickshaw were killed on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries later in the hospital.

The victims have been identified as Abdul Kareem, Naseem Mai, Saira Bibi, Ali Hamza, and Muqadas Mai.

The two surviving individuals are currently receiving treatment for their injuries at Nishtar Hospital and are said to be in critical condition.

Reckless driving and over speeding have become a major cause of road accidents, leading to the loss of precious lives.