Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 6AM | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2023 Samaa News Headlines 6AM | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2023 Apr 21, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 6AM | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2023 Recommended Shawwal moon not sighted in Pakistan, Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Saturday Simultaneous polls across country: CJP remarks court will not back off from May 14 order Constitution App to raise awareness of citizens about rights, duties: PM Related Stories I reply with “Labbayk”; Mufti Qavi says he ‘never breaks a woman’s heart’ Bohra food street: A culinary paradise during Ramadan Mild irritation to vision loss; how dust and pollution harm your eyes? Most Popular Eid ul Fitr 2023 breaks tradition of two Eids in Pakistan Friday will be the first day of Eidul Fitr Pakistani Rupee thrashes US Dollar in interbank amid IMF hopes