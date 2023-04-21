Central Bank’s forex reserves surge by 10% in one week

The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by around 10 percent on a weekly basis on Thursday.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, as of April 14, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $4.433 billion, marking an increase of $394 million compared to $4.038 billion on April 7.

This rise in reserves indicates positive momentum in the country’s foreign exchange position, which can have implications for its economy and international trade.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 4,432.5 million

ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 5,532.4 million

iii) Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 9,964.9 million