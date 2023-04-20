Rashford travels to Sevilla, handing Man Utd huge injury boost

Marcus Rashford travelled to Spain with Manchester United on Wednesday after training on the eve of the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla.

The 25-year-old pulled up holding his groin against Everton 11 days ago, with the club announcing he was expected to be out for a “few games”.

Rashford missed last week’s 2-2 first-leg draw with Sevilla and Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest.

The England forward trained with his team-mates at United’s Carrington training headquarters on Wednesday and the club later confirmed he was part of the 21-man group making the trip to Spain.

The squad also includes Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Marcel Sabitzer, who have been dealing with injury concerns of their own.

Bruno Fernandes is unavailable on Thursday as he serves a one-match European suspension.

United said Scott McTominay has stayed at home due to injury, adding he is “expected to be out of action for a few more games”.

First-choice centre-backs Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are unavailable after picking up injuries in the first leg against Sevilla.

Donny van de Beek and Alejandro Garnacho also remain sidelined by injury.

England international Rashford, who has scored a career-high 28 goals this season, was injured in a 2-0 win over Everton on April 8.

United’s tie with Sevilla is in the balance after two late own goals conceded by United in the first leg at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils, who lifted the League Cup earlier this season to end a six-year trophy drought, face Brighton on Sunday in the FA Cup semi-finals.