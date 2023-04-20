Watch Live
Constitution App to raise awareness of citizens about rights, duties: PM

Says knowledge of the Constitution, especially among youth
Samaa Web Desk Apr 20, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said Constitution mobile app was an innovative idea that will go a long way in raising people’s awareness about their rights and duties as citizens.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Constitution App is an innovative idea that will go a long way in raising people’s awareness about their rights & duties as citizens.

Knowledge of Constitution, especially among youth, will lead to greater ownership & more informed public discourse around constitutional matters.“

Pakistan

constitution

PM Shehbaz Sharif

