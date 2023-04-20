Watch Live
Eid ul Fitr 2023 breaks tradition of two Eids in Pakistan

Ends moon-sighting row as Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai
Samaa Web Desk Apr 20, 2023
<p>Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai. photo/file</p>

In recent years, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government and Mufti Shahabuddin Popolzai—the chief cleric at Peshawar’s historic Masjid Qasim Ali Khan—had made different announcements to celebrate Eidul Fitr.

This year, the announcement first came from the chief cleric of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Moalana Abdul Khabir Azad who said Shawal moon was not sighted anywhere in the country including provincial capital as well as far flung areas of the costal line along with the mountainous tribal areas of North or South Waziristan.

There was a pause for sometimes after Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai made announcement that somehow Moualana Popalzai from Peshawar might pop up on social media and announce of Eid day on Friday.

However, contrary to the expectations, Mufti Popalzai also announced that first day of Eid ul Fitr would be marked on Saturday (April 22).

Eidul Fitr 2023

