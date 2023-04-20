Pakistan Railways booking offices to be closed on Eid day

Pakistan Railways booking offices will remained closed on Eid ul Fitr day.

According to a notification, Pakistan Railways booking offices will remain closed on Saturday while on Sunday, the offices will also remained closed from 8am tp 2pm.

After that, the Pakistan Railways will be resumed as per usual.

Pakistan Railways has announced to issue the schedule of five special train on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

Pakistan Railways said five special trains are scheduled to accommodate large number of passengers, who will be travelling to and from their natives towns.

Apart from this, due to the possible rush of passengers, additional coaches will be carried along with the already running trains. The railways authorities have directed the workshops Division to provide additional coaches for special trains.

City Date Departure time Karachi to Peshawar April 18 02:45 pm Quetta to Karachi APril 18 10:00 am Karachi to Lahore April 19 06:45 pm Rawalpinidi to Quetta April 26 09:00 am Lahore to Karachi April 27 11:00 am

