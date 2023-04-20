Friday will be the first day of Eidul Fitr

The crescent for the month of Shawwal has been sighted in Saudi Arabia on Thursday and consequently Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, April 21.

According to the sighting committee in the Tumair observatory, the Shawwal crescent moon has been sighted, meaning Ramadan will only last 29 days this year.

On the other hand, the crescent Moon that signals the end of the holy month of Ramadan was spotted in the UAE.

The first day of Eidul Fitr, therefore, is on Friday, April 21. This date also marks the first day of Islamic calendar month Shawwal.

This residents of the UAE will get a 4-day break to celebrate the Eid festivities that is marked after holy month of Ramadan.

The moon-sighting committee had invited all Muslims in the UAE to try and sight the moon on the evening of Ramadan 29 (Thursday).

Meanwhile, the Australian Muslim Council has announced in a statement that since the Eid moon could not be sighted today, the country will observe the religious festival on April 22 (Saturday).

Similarly, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore will also observe Eid on Saturday as the crescent could not be sighted.

According to international media, Brunei, Japan, Philippines, and Thailand will also celebrate Eidul Fitr on April 22.