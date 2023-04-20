Pakistan and New Zealand’s 4th T20 called off due to rain

Pakistan and New Zealand’s fourth T20 match was called off due to rain, after the hailstorm interrupted the innings of New Zealand when they were 164 for the loss of five wickets after 18.5 overs.

The final T20 match will be played on 24 April, as Pakistan lead the series 2-1 and will have to win last match grab the series trophy solely.

Pakistan batting

New Zealand got off to a flying start as they scored 22 runs in first two overs. But then Imad Wasim was introduced, who dismissed Tom Latham for 13 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi conceded 27 runs in his first two overs, but then Will Young was bowled by Imad Wasim for just six runs.

In his third over, Imad Wasim took another wicket as Daryl Mitchell got stumped and New Zealand lost third wicket for 54 runs.

Chad Bowes kept going and completed his half-century off just 32 balls. He and Mark Chapman completed half-century of the partnership off 38 balls as New Zealand reached 100 in the 13th over.

Shaheen Shah Afridi ended their partnership in the 14th over as he caught and bowled Chad Bowes for 54 runs.

Mark Chapman changed the gears and hit boundaries all over the park, as he scored 71 runs off 42 balls and dominated the Pakistani bowlers.

Haris Rauf took his first wicket when Rachin Ravindra got out after scoring eight runs as New Zealand lost their fifth wicket for 164 runs.

Right after the fifth wicket, it started raining and the match was stopped.

Teams

They made one change to the team as they brought back Zaman Khan in place of Naseem Shah.

New Zealand’s Playing XI: Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley

Pakistan’s Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan