Livescore Updates: Imad Wasim picks three wickets

Pakistan Cricket Team’s skipper Babar Azam won the toss for the third time in the ongoing series against New Zealand and elected to field first.

Pakistan batting

New Zealand got off to a flying start as they scored 22 runs in first two overs. But then Imad Wasim was introduced, who dismissed Tom Latham for 13 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi conceded 27 runs in his first two overs, but then Will Young was bowled by Imad Wasim for just six runs.

In his third over, Imad Wasim took another wicket as Daryl Mitchell got stumped and New Zealand lost third wicket for 54 runs.

Teams

They made one change to the team as they brought back Zaman Khan in place of Naseem Shah.

New Zealand’s Playing XI: Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley

Pakistan’s Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan