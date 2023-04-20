Watch Live
Wahab Riaz announces cash prizes for Punjab’s medallists in National Games

Sports advisor says individual gold medal winners will get Rs 500,000
Samaa Web Desk Apr 20, 2023
<p>Wahab Riaz announced prizes for medal winners. PHOTO: Screen Grab/Wahab Riaz/Twitter</p>

Punjab Chief Minister’s (CM) sports advisor Wahab Riaz announced prizes for the winners of National Games 2023, as he said that they would encourage and support the players to make history this time.

The games would be held in Quetta, where Punjab’s athletes would be representing their province, like players from other regions and the departments.

Wahab Riaz announced that individual gold medallists will get Rs 500,000 whereas silver medallists will be given Rs 250,000 and bronze medallists will receive Rs 100,000.

On the other hand, teams who win gold medal will get Rs 1,000,000 whereas silver medal winner teams will receive Rs 500,000 and bronze medallists will get Rs 250,000.

Wahab Riaz said that they hope to create a perfect environment for sports in Pakistan and this culture will bring medals for Pakistan on national level as well.

He added that so many awards and prizes were not given in Punjab’s history before, so they are hoping that it will help players produce the best results.

