Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Glacier outburst: Do not travel to Naran-Khagan during Eid ul Fitr 2023 holidays

Local authorities working on priority to ensure safety of tourists
Samaa Web Desk Apr 20, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Picture courtesy: Pakweather Twitter handle</p>

Picture courtesy: Pakweather Twitter handle

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority on Thursday announced that main Kaghan Naran road closed for all traffic due to glacier eruption near Kaghan, tourists are prevented from traveling towards Naran / Kaghan during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Tourism Department, district administration, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department, Rescue 1122, Police and Kaghan Development Authority are working on priority basis to ensure the safety of tourists.

All departments are on alert to deal with the emergency situation. Tourist helpline 1422 can be contacted for any information or emergency.

In a tweet KP tourism department said,“ Due to the glacier outburst, the main Kaghan Naran Road is CLOSED for all kind of traffic near Kaghan. Tourists are advised not to travel to Kaghan/ Naran during Eid Holidays to ensure safety.“

KP Tourist Facilitation Hub Emergency number
Manshera DC Control Romm 0997-920110
Manshera DPO Control Room 0997-391343/0339687743
Balakot AC 0997-5500205
Rescue 1122 Control Room Manshera 0305-9891122
Tourism Helpline 1422

tourism

Eidul Fitr 2023

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div