Glacier outburst: Do not travel to Naran-Khagan during Eid ul Fitr 2023 holidays

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority on Thursday announced that main Kaghan Naran road closed for all traffic due to glacier eruption near Kaghan, tourists are prevented from traveling towards Naran / Kaghan during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Tourism Department, district administration, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department, Rescue 1122, Police and Kaghan Development Authority are working on priority basis to ensure the safety of tourists.

All departments are on alert to deal with the emergency situation. Tourist helpline 1422 can be contacted for any information or emergency.

In a tweet KP tourism department said,“ Due to the glacier outburst, the main Kaghan Naran Road is CLOSED for all kind of traffic near Kaghan. Tourists are advised not to travel to Kaghan/ Naran during Eid Holidays to ensure safety.“