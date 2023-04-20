‘Relief Revolutionised’: Tayaba and Rahat’s Tokenized aid distribution in Pakistan

Tayaba, a non-profit organization in Lahore, Pakistan, has launched the first-ever tokenization of philanthropy in Pakistan. The project aims to address the dire situation in the Ghotki District of Sindh, where poverty and lack of clean water accessibility are widespread. The aid tokenization initiative will provide H2O (Help-2-Others) Wheels to 100 female-headed households in Ghotki, using the power of blockchain to make a positive impact.

The NGO is committed to improving access to clean water and sanitation for marginalized communities in the country. In collaboration with Rumsan-Rahat, a Nepalese blockchain company focused on social impact,

For the first time in Pakistan, tokenization will be used to ensure transparency, efficiency, and accountability in aid distribution. The project aims to build trust and credibility with donors, funders, and program participants by creating a verifiable and transparent aid ecosystem that helps impact more lives.

Pakistan has the world’s third-highest number of unbanked adults with 115 million, representing 53% of the adult population. The aid tokenization initiative aims to promote financial inclusion by providing access to digital wallets in addition to ensuring transparency in aid distribution.

Rumsan Rahat’s open-source blockchain-based aid distribution platform enabled Tayaba and SRSO, the local implementation partner for on-the-ground operations, to manage and oversee an aid distribution project through the Rahat dashboard. The platform allows for real-time tracking of distribution activities, while beneficiaries can receive H2O Wheels by redeeming tokens.

Tayaba CEO Nida Sheikh remarks

“Tayaba is an unconventional social organization that prioritizes efficient resource utilization, which is reflected in our innovative and high-impact yet low-resource approach. By embracing digital technology like Rahat, we can streamline our processes and reduce our environmental impact while ensuring transparency and accountability in the aid distribution process,” said Nida Sheikh, CEO of Tayaba.

The project aims to provide much-needed support to female-headed households in the Ghotki District and enhance distribution efficiency, accountability, and transparency. The initiative involves beneficiary assessment and validation, onboarding users, token creation and transfers, and charging beneficiaries via QR cards or OTP verification.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tayaba to introduce aid tokenization in Pakistan. By utilizing blockchain for good, we aim to empower marginalized communities and bring about positive change,” said Rumee Singh, Co-founder, Rumsan/Rahat.

Rahat’s auditable data trail facilitates real-time tracking of transactions, reducing the time required for aid delivery and mitigating transparency and privacy risks. The direct transfer of funds also minimizes intermediaries, helping to reduce corruption and fraud in aid distribution.

“We believe that this initiative will not only provide aid to those who require it the most but also minimize the risks of fraud, waste, and abuse. By tokenizing philanthropy, we can provide a dignified and user-friendly process for aid recipients,” added Nida.

The tokenization of philanthropy in Pakistan marks a significant milestone in the country’s aid distribution landscape. By utilizing blockchain for good and aid tokenization, Tayaba and Rumsan Rahat are introducing a new era of transparency and accountability in aid distribution, enabling humanitarian actors to effectively serve underserved and unbanked communities.

Bilal Bin Saqib, founder of Tayaba, is an award winning social innovator and blockchain enthusiast. He recently pioneered SavePakistan.crypto, the first initiative to tie NFTs to real-world relief products for flood victims. He says, “We envision a future where the power of blockchain technology will transform the landscape of aid distribution and bring about real change in the lives of marginalized communities. By tokenizing philanthropy, we are creating a transparent and accountable system that empowers aid recipients and helps us move towards a more equitable society.”

Tayaba and Rahat aim to establish a transparent and efficient aid distribution system that can be replicated in other areas and serve as a model for other aid organizations.