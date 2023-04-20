President raises concern on continuation of interim Punjab, KP govts after 90 days

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed concerns over continuation of caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after completion of the period fixed for the interim setup.

The President sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a letter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, urging the government to carefully evaluate the issues brought up by the former federal minister. He stressed the need of respecting the supremacy of the constitution and making sure that democracy is stable in the nation.

In his letter to the president, Fawad Chaudhary raised issues with regard to the legality of the interim setups in the two provinces of the country.

He had said that the interim governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had completed their stipulated period and the constitution did not provide for the continuation /extension of the period fixed for the interim setup.

Fawad had further stated that caretaker governments were introduced as per Article 224 of the Constitution to facilitate the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding free, fair, just, and honest elections in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

In his letter, President Dr Arif Alvi asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to examine the matter to ensure the upholding of the constitution and strengthening of democracy in Pakistan.