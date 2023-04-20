Team Director Mickey Arthur targets World Cup, No.1 position in all formats

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management committee chairman Najam Sethi announced Mickey Arthur as the Team Director of Pakistan as they set the target of winning the ODI World Cup this year.

Najam Sethi, Mickey Arthur and Haroon Rasheed addressed the press conference in Rawalpindi, in which MC Head Najam Sethi said, “I am pleased that Mickey has formally rejoined the Pakistan men’s cricket team with an enhanced role in which he will be responsible for formulating and implementing strategies for the upcoming assignments across all formats.”

“Furthermore, he will also be responsible for strengthening the national team culture, identifying and grooming future stars so that we can strengthen our bench-strength and strategically secure our future.”

Mickey Arthur had helped Pakistan become No.1 team in Tests and T20s in his previous tenure and Pakistan also won Champions Trophy during that time.

Najam Sethi added: “Having lived and worked in Pakistan during his previous tenure, Mickey knows the current players, the structure and the system at the back of his hand. I am sure he will incorporate learnings from the previous tenure so that he can have an even more successful second term.”

Mickey Arthur was excited to be associated with Pakistan team again. He said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be rejoining the Pakistan cricket team and look forward to working with the group.”

Mickey added: “Since moving on, I have kept a track of the players and their collective performances. This is a talented bunch with the potential to be number one across all formats and my endeavor is to put in place strategies and create an environment that can contribute in further enhancing their performances so that we can extract the best out of them.”