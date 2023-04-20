Arsenal can rediscover title-chasing swagger, says Arteta

Mikel Arteta is confident Arsenal can return to winning ways after damaging draws against Liverpool and West Ham cost them momentum in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners let two-goal leads slip in both games and the leaders are now just four points ahead of defending champions Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

The two title-chasing teams meet at the Etihad Stadium next week in a match that could prove pivotal.

Arteta said his team had reacted well after their setbacks as he prepares them to face bottom side Southampton on Friday.

“I’m very confident,” he said on Thursday. “Twists and turns are part of anything you do, especially in football.

“Whatever the aim or the target is, it is not going to go in a linear progression. You have to know that and prepare for that and the way the team reacted this week is incredibly positive and we want to see that tomorrow night.”

The Spaniard admitted his team had to be more ruthless as they chase their first English top-flight title for 19 years.

“Maybe we got too comfortable at some stage in the (West Ham) game,” he said. “It’s different. They know. I don’t have to coach them because they said it straight away.

“They know, it’s in their system, it’s in the gut and tomorrow we have to show it.”

Bukayo Saka missed a penalty that would have put the visitors 3-1 up at the London Stadium last week, his first failure from the spot since his effort was saved in the Euro 2020 final shoot-out.

But Arteta said the England forward, 21, would remain the club’s penalty taker and could take something positive from the situation.

“He loves the responsibility but as well he puts a lot on his shoulders,” said the Arsenal boss.

“If he had any doubt about how much people loved or respected him or admired him at the club, he had a very overwhelming reaction from everybody in the building and at the club.

“I think at the end of this, it can be something very positive that can give him a big lift because everyone reacted in an unbelievable way towards him because he deserves it because of the way he is.”

Arteta called on the crowd at the Emirates to create an “electric” atmosphere for Friday’s match.

“I want that crowd playing every single ball with our team and be no different to what we have experienced – at full capacity energy-wise and everyone very positive pushing the team.”