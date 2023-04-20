Shawwal moon not sighted in Pakistan, Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Saturday

The crescent for the month of Shawwal was not sighted in Pakistan on Thursday and consequently Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, the central moon-sighting committee announced.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, met at the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Islamabad. The committee’s chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, presided over the meeting.

Addressing a press conference at the end of the meeting, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that no credible testimony of [moon sighting] was received from any part of Pakistan.

“Hence it was decided that Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday.”

Earlier, as per astronomical parameters, the chances of sighting the new moon of Shawwal, 1444 AH on the evening of April 20, 2023 (29th Ramazan, 1444 AH) were unlikely.

The weather was expected to be fair/partly cloudy in most parts of the country, according to climate records provided by the department.

Lahore

On the other hand, the meeting of the zonal committees in Lahore ended, where no testimonies of sighting of the moon were received.

DG Awqaf Punjab said that no evidence of moon sighting has been received in Lahore, however the final decision regarding the sighting of the moon will be announced by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Islamabad

According to sources, the moon has not been sighted in Islamabad. The Directorate General of Awqaf has stated that there have been no reports of moon sighting in the province.

However, the final announcement of the moon will be made by the central moon sighting committee, the zonal committee

Karachi

Meanwhile, the moon could not be sighted in Karachi city as the zonal committee did not receive testimonies.