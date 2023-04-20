Eidul Fitr announcement: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting underway in Islamabad

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting is currently underway in Islamabad to sight the crescent of Shawwal.

Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Committee, is presiding over the meeting.

The meetings of the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees are also underway at their respective headquarters.

Lahore

On the other hand, the meeting of the zonal committees in Lahore ended, where no testimonies of sighting of the moon were received.

DG Awqaf Punjab said that no evidence of moon sighting has been received in Lahore, however the final decision regarding the sighting of the moon will be announced by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Islamabad

According to sources, the moon has not been sighted in Islamabad. The Directorate General of Awqaf has stated that there have been no reports of moon sighting in the province.

However, the final announcement of the moon will be made by the central moon sighting committee, the zonal committee

Karachi

Meanwhile, the moon could not be sighted in Karachi city as the zonal committee did not receive testimonies.

This is a developing story ….