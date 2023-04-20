Fazl rules out possibility of talks with Imran Khan

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday accused the Supreme Court of favoring an individual and making them the central figure in politics.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Thursday, he expressed that the court has made a decision through coercion, and it should be reconsidered. We are being told by hammer to hold dialogues, he said.

The JUI-F chief expressed dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court’s alleged bias towards protecting one person and called for a more flexible attitude from the court, citing the possibility of flexibility from Imran Khan. He also ruled out “any possibility talks” with the PTI chairman, despite Supreme Court’s directives.

The PDM chairman went on to say that the apex court must clear its position, adding that the parliament has already passed the law, and the top court will have respect the Act as no one can interfere in parliament’s authority.

“For how long we will be blackmailed,” he asked adding the court has made one person central figure in politics, who should be disqualified. “How can there be negotiations with a person who should not even be in politics,” he asked.

He further added that the top court and the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) were showing disrespect towards politicians, the parliament, and the entire country.“

Mr Rehman criticised the superior Court, arguing that the parliament is superior and that if politicians can be called before the court by judges, why can’t the parliament call judges?