SCO Summit 2023 in Goa: FM Bilawal rules out India-Pakistan bilateral talks

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he would represent Pakistan in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting scheduled to be held in Indian city Goa on May 4-5.

Bilawal also announced to consulate with all political parties for their input on his visit to India.

He all members of the regional body realized its importance of SCO and it would yield positive results.

Indian and Pakistan bilateral relations

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said SCO rules are clear that bilateral issues could not be taken up at the bilateral issue.

Sharing Pakistan past experience at SCO summit in Uzbekistan, Bilawal said country has not held any bilateral talks in the past as well.

Eerlier in the day, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch announced that the minister will attend a meeting of the Shanghai Co-operation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers in India.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari confirmed that he is scheduled to lead a Pakistani delegation to the Indian city of Goa next month.

What is SCO?

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defence organization.

It is the world’s largest regional organization in terms of geographic scope and population, covering approximately 60 percent of the area of Eurasia, 40 percent of the world population, and more than 30 percent of global GDP.

The SCO is the successor to the Shanghai Five, formed in 1996 between the People’s Republic of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.

On 15 June 2001, the leaders of these nations and Uzbekistan met in Shanghai to announce a new organization with deeper political and economic cooperation; the SCO Charter was signed on 7 July 2002 and entered into force on 19 September 2003.

When Pakistan and India joined SCO?

SCP membership has since expanded to eight states, with India and Pakistan joining on 9 June 2017 while several countries are engaged as observers or dialogue partners.

The SCO is governed by the Heads of State Council (HSC) its supreme decision-making body, which meets once a year.

Reiterates negotiations with political parties

Bilawal Bhutto also reiterated Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stance to hold negotiation s with political parties.

He vowed to convince Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) allies including JUIF Maulana Fazlur Rehman and commented he would try to convince allies.

He reiterated early Punjab elections will have an impact on the national politics and on the country.

Bilawal Bhutto has said that the parties included in PDM are standing with the Parliament and they are in favor of conducting simultaneously elections across the country.

While holding a press conference in Islamabad, Bilawal Bhutto referring to the three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) said that only three people are seeing the election on May 14.

He expressed his hope that chief justice should first establish unity among judiciary.